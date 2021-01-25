Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Mon, Aug 10, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden’s pre-Trump language on trade needs updating

Marc Busch writes that President Trump has dramatically changed how we talk about trade and Biden must cut a new path to define his own trade policy.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Sat, Nov 7, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property

Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Mon, Nov 23, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden’s trade policy should focus on Europe, not Asia or the Pacific

Marc Busch argues that despite the recent news of a trade deal in Asia, improving trade with Europe should be President-Elect Biden’s priority, and offers ideas for negotiation with the European Union.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative

(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();