Mon, May 11, 2020
Busch in The Hill: A vote against the WTO is a vote against Trump’s trade priorities
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Tue, Jul 28, 2020
Busch in The Hill: The US has more to gain from WTO reform than just punishing China
Marc Busch writes that while China’s trade practices are relevant to the discussion on WTO reform, the current narrative mistakenly singles out China and limits the prospects for deep reform.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Jul 13, 2020
Busch in The Hill: USMCA needs the WTO even more than NAFTA did
Marc Busch writes that the World Trade Organization (WTO) backstopped NAFTA in the past and must backstop USMCA now if the new trade deal is to succeed.
In the News by Marc L. Busch