Mon, May 11, 2020

Busch in The Hill: A vote against the WTO is a vote against Trump’s trade priorities

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Tue, Jul 28, 2020

Busch in The Hill: The US has more to gain from WTO reform than just punishing China

Marc Busch writes that while China’s trade practices are relevant to the discussion on WTO reform, the current narrative mistakenly singles out China and limits the prospects for deep reform.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Mon, Jul 13, 2020

Busch in The Hill: USMCA needs the WTO even more than NAFTA did

Marc Busch writes that the World Trade Organization (WTO) backstopped NAFTA in the past and must backstop USMCA now if the new trade deal is to succeed.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

