On February 10, Forward Defense and Senior Fellow Steven Grundman convened an event with Maxar CEO Daniel Jablonsky and Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf on “Innovating the Business Model of Defense.” SpaceNews referenced the conversation in an article on Maxar smallsat developments, specifically citing Mr. Jablonsky’s insights on the need for the Department of Defense to allow companies to bid for solutions rather than build custom products.

