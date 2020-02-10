Carpenter speaks to The Daily Beast on Lukashenko’s Ukraine policy

Related reading
Mon, Jan 20, 2020
Is Belarus Putin’s next target?
Vladimir Putin has been turning up the pressure on Belarus in recent months as Moscow seeks to move forward with plans to merge the country into a so-called Union State with Russia, but Minsk is proving evasive. Will Belarus be the scene of Putin’s next big foreign policy adventure?
Thu, Apr 11, 2019
European neighborhood policy: Eastern Partnership 10th Anniversary
On April 11, the Eurasia Center, together with the European Commission, hosted a public event on the occasion of the visit of Commissioner Johannes Hahn and the tenth anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership. The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative involving the European Union, its Member States, and six Eastern European Partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, […]
Thu, Jan 31, 2019
Belarus’ balancing act
Belarus’ deputy foreign minister stated that Minsk’s desire is “to be friends with everybody, including the Euro-Atlantic community.”
