Carpenter speaks to The Daily Beast on Lukashenko’s Ukraine policy

Mon, Jan 20, 2020

Is Belarus Putin’s next target?

Vladimir Putin has been turning up the pressure on Belarus in recent months as Moscow seeks to move forward with plans to merge the country into a so-called Union State with Russia, but Minsk is proving evasive. Will Belarus be the scene of Putin’s next big foreign policy adventure?

UkraineAlert by Diane Francis

Belarus Politics & Diplomacy
Thu, Apr 11, 2019

European neighborhood policy: Eastern Partnership 10th Anniversary

On April 11, the Eurasia Center, together with the European Commission, hosted a public event on the occasion of the visit of Commissioner Johannes Hahn and the tenth anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership. The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative involving the European Union, its Member States, and six Eastern European Partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, […]

Program Impact Story by Atlantic Council

European Union Inclusive Growth
Thu, Jan 31, 2019

Belarus’ balancing act

Belarus’ deputy foreign minister stated that Minsk’s desire is “to be friends with everybody, including the Euro-Atlantic community.”

New Atlanticist by David A. Wemer

Belarus

carpenter michael

Michael Carpenter

Senior Fellow

Eastern Europe National Security

Eurasia Center