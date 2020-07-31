Charai in the National Interest: America must become a world model again

In recent years, America has become a country engulfed in turmoil, withdrawn from the world, wanting for leadership. Yet, all over the world, people still wish for a revival of values-driven American leadership. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the National Interest on the need for the United States to become a global role model again.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.