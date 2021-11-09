After years of murder and misery, long-suffering Libyans finally have a ray of hope: the Paris Conference on Libya, scheduled for November 14, 2021. Ahmed Charai

“America’s support for the Libyan peace process is strongly signaled by the presence of U.S. vice president Kamala Harris” Charai argues. Read Charai’s latest in the National Interest on Libya’s Paris Peace Conference and how “ending the civil war that has attracted legions of foreign mercenaries and slaughtered tens of thousands of Libyans” may be an “historic achievement”.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies, a board of trustees member of International Crisis Group, and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and Global Board of Advisors at The Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security in Jerusalem.