On September 18, Forward Defense distinguished fellow General Kevin Chilton, USAF (ret.) spoke with Air & Space Forces Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Tobias Naegele about the need for the United States to develop advanced counterspace capabilities. During the recorded conversation, Chilton argued that these capabilities are necessary in order to pose a credible threat to adversary space assets and ensure continued US access to space-based communications, targeting, and missile warning/defense. The conversation took place at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2024 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, MD.

