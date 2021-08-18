Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On August 18, Forward Defense Distinguished Fellow General Kevin P. Chilton was named Explorer Chair for Space Warfighting Studies by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. The Explorer Chair’s focus is on policy research to inform effective national security and warfighting options to threats against America and its allies in space, to promote rapidly evolving space technologies, and to discern emerging military spacepower requirements.

The challenges facing us in space today and tomorrow are incredibly serious.

General Kevin P. Chilton

Kevin P. Chilton

Distinguished Fellow

Cybersecurity Defense Industry

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security