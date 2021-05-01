On May 1, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellows Max Brooks and August Cole were featured on Essence of Wonder, a show bringing together distinctive perspectives to discuss ‘real world’ challenges, in a panel titled “Strategy strikes back: Star Wars and Modern Military Conflict.” Brooks and Cole discussed their book titled “Strategy Strikes Back: How Star Wars Explains Modern Military Conflict,” simplifying complex military strategy by using concepts from the well-known Star Wars saga.
The greatness of America was not winning wars…anyone can win wars…but winning the peace. We used to be the masters of that, understanding what it takes to have a second army behind the first army, with the first army winning the war and the second army winning the peace