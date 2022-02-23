On February 11, Cooper was published in Inkstick advocating for the creation of a comprehensive Ukrainian refugee strategy. In light of the potential for millions of Ukrainians to become refugees if war breaks out, Cooper argues that the West needs to be ready to assist with humanitarian aid.

“Refugee resettlement is a complex process, particularly at the potential scale of millions of refugees, but it is doable with proper planning and coordination between the countries and organizations involved. While the United States is protected by geography from the immediate consequences of war in Ukraine, it has an opportunity to help Ukrainians and its European partners by being proactive in its approach to a refugee crisis. Doing so will help to prevent severe problems further down the road.”

