On March 6, Forward Defense Senior US Marine Corps Fellow Matthew Crouch co-authored an article in The Washington Times on energy competition with China and the potential ways that the United States can compete with China by supplying clean energy to other countries.
…the deliberate efforts of the People’s Republic of China to construct electrical supply infrastructure in the developing world through their Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) are indicators of where the U.S. and allies need to engage…
