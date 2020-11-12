On November 12, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) and two former chairmen of the committee, Reps. Peter T. King (R-NY) and Michael T. McCaul (R-TX), sent a bipartisan letter to House leadership urging them to support the expansion of the committee’s jurisdiction to ensure necessary oversight of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The bipartisan letter follows a similar letter signed by six former and acting Secretaries of Homeland Security—Tom Ridge, Michael Chertoff, Janet Napolitano, Jeh Johnson, Rand Beers, and Kevin McAleenan— calling for the consolidation and strengthening of DHS oversight. These DHS leaders served on the Senior Advisory Board of Forward Defense‘s “Future of DHS Project” and referenced concepts from the Key Findings and Recommendations in their letter.