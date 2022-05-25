On May 25, Aude Darnal was quoted in the monthly edition of “Adults in a Room,” a series from Inkstick Media in collaboration with the New American Engagement Initiative. This month’s installment focused on the Global South’s perspectives on the war in Ukraine.

“The new multipolar world, in which non-Western states will legitimately have greater power, commands a restructuring of the global order and its institutions. This calls, therefore, not for greater pressure from the West but rather for the creation of mutually beneficial partnerships and the United States and its Western allies to respect international norms and pursue policies that will make them attractive partners for the rest of the world.”

