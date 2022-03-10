Deni in Foreign Policy: NATO Must Prepare to Defend Its Weakest Point—the Suwalki Corridor

Hide
Report Apr 22, 2020

Moving out: A comprehensive assessment of European military mobility

By Task Force Co-Chairs: General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, USA (Ret.) and Ambassador Colleen B. Bell

Military mobility is the logical and critical next step to enhancing the twenty-first-century conventional deterrence posture throughout Europe, an essential part of the formula for keeping the peace.
In-Depth Research & Reports May 12, 2021

Falling in: The deterrent value of Host Nation Support in the Baltic Sea region

By Kathleen McInnis and Connor McPartland

Host Nation Support plays a vital, yet often overlooked, role in enabling NATO’s overall deterrence strategy for the Baltic Sea region.

New Atlanticist Nov 23, 2021

What’s Russia doing in Ukraine? Its latest military drills provide critical clues.

By John R. Deni

Here’s what the Zapad-2021 joint exercise between Russia and Belarus revealed about the Kremlin’s strategic plans.
