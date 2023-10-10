Eftimiades in South China Morning Post and The Wire China

On October 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in South China Morning Post discussing the role of intelligence operations in the strategic competition between the United States and China.

He was also quoted in The Wire China, highlighting the geopolitical implications of commercial competition over communications satellites.

