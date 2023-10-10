Eftimiades in South China Morning Post and The Wire China

On October 7, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in South China Morning Post discussing the role of intelligence operations in the strategic competition between the United States and China.
He was also quoted in The Wire China, highlighting the geopolitical implications of commercial competition over communications satellites.
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.
