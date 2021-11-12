On November 12, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in the New Delhi Times in an article titled, “Hackers With China Ties Linked to Global Password Thefts.” The article reported on the breach of nine companies including at least one American company, by an unknown hacking group whose tactics were similar to previous attacks linked to China. Eftimiades observed that not only governments, but also private companies are increasingly coming under threat from cyber attacks. However, private companies often do not have as robust security as states and are more vulnerable to intrusions. He also noted that if these intrusions had gone undetected the hackers could have gained information allowing them to breach even more organizations.

