On April 29, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was interviewed by the UK’s Spectator TV. Referencing China’s recent espionage activities throughout Europe, Eftimiades asserted that “this is the largest scale series of intelligence activities we have seen in modern history.”
