Eftimiades on Think JSOU on the China’s espionage methodology

On February 20, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was interviewed on Joint Special Operations University’s webinar, Think JSOU. He discussed China’s espionage methodology from his 2020 book, Chinese Espionage Operations and Tactics.

Fellow

Nicholas Eftimiades

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

China Intelligence
