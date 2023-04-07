On April 4, Scowcroft Strategy Initiative deputy director Peter Engelke was quoted in The Kyiv Post discussing the future of Russia. There’s a rising perspective amongst foreign policy experts that, due to a combination of factors, the collapse of the Russian state may be near. Engelke notes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated the country’s pre-existing internal conflicts, which will have cascading impacts on Russia’s leadership and society.

Ukraine clearly emphasizes the possibility of internal problems for Russia and the likelihood that the war itself may have boomerang consequences not only for its leadership but also for the country as a whole.

