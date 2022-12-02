On September 21, the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security’s Nonresident Senior Fellow William Evanina testified before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. In his testimony, Evanina discussed the growing cyber threat posed to US business and academic institutions.
America faces an unprecedented sophistication and persistence of threats by nation state actors, cyber criminals, hacktivists and terrorist organizations. Corporate America and academia have become the new counterintelligence battlespace for our nation state adversaries, especially the Communist Party of China.
