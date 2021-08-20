On August 20, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Evanna Hu was quoted in a CNN article titled “Inside the scramble to help Americans and Afghans escape Afghanistan.” In the article, Hu remarked on the many Americans and Afghans getting turned away at the airport as they try to escape the nation.

