On March 25, Markus Garlauskas, a nonresident senior fellow at the Asia Security Initiative, was quoted in the Wall Street Journal on US policies toward North Korea given the recent testing of an intercontinental-ballistic missile. Noting frequent missile testing since 2019, Garlauskas argues that the lack of US sanctions or deterrence against amplified testing results from a flawed belief that China will restrain North Korea. He concluded, “The increasing number and sophistication of North Korean weapons tests in recent weeks underscores how mistaken this view was.”

