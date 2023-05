On May 11, Markus Garlauskas was featured in War on the Rocks for his analysis on North Korea. This piece, which Garlauskas co-authored with Jonathan Corrado from the Korea Society and Rachel Minyoung Lee from the Open Nuclear Network, argues, “Emerging North Korea analysts should learn to read between the lines of propaganda, ditch their biases, work in teams, contextualize their sources, and expand their horizons beyond the peninsula.”

Related Experts: Markus Garlauskas