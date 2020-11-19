“We have reached a natural limit in terms of what we can get out of China on North Korea,” says Mr Garlauskas, now with the Atlantic Council, a think-tank. Pressing North Korea to stop testing its most dangerous weapons is probably the most that China will do, he suggests by telephone from Washington. A moratorium on tests is not nothing: a new model of icbm is not credible until it has flown. But pausing tests alone is a thin basis for co-operation with China.”