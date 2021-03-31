Markus Garlauskas was quoted in an NBC News article published on March 26, arguing that North Korea’s latest ballistic missile tests were not merely intended to grab Washington’s attention. Garlauskas emphasized Pyongyang’s “clear determination to continue advancing its ballistic missile programs… If these go unchecked by the international community, this is likely to lead to launches of bigger and more capable systems, including those capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads”.

