Markus Garlauskas was quoted in a Reuters article published on March 24, 2021 for his comments on how it would be a mistake for the Biden administration to ignore North Korea’s ballistic missile tests regardless of their range. “Downplaying North Korean ballistic missile tests will not help U.S. diplomacy with North Korea in any way, and would only encourage North Korea to further test the bounds of what the new administration can accept,” he said.

