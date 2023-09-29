On September 27, Markus Garlauskas was quoted several times in a Voice of America article, “South Korea’s Dilemma: Is North Korea the Only Threat?” He emphasized that South Korea should increase its preparations to deal with threats beyond North Korea, particularly China. The article also referenced IPSI’s recent report on the risks of Chinese intervention in a renewed Korean conflict and of a war over Taiwan spreading to engulf Korea. On September 28, the British outlet iNews quoted this report as well, warning of the potential for the United States to face two adversaries simultaneously in East Asia.

