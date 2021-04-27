A report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), based in the UK, discussing sanctions on North Korea featured Markus Garlauskas’s proposal on a new framework for assessing the effectiveness of sanctions on North Korea which he elaborated in a 38 North article.
A report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), based in the UK, discussing sanctions on North Korea featured Markus Garlauskas’s proposal on a new framework for assessing the effectiveness of sanctions on North Korea which he elaborated in a 38 North article.