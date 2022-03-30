Global Times cites Kroenig on strategic simultaneity

On March 30, deputy director of the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Matthew Kroenig was cited in an article in the Global Times, a nationalist daily of the Chinese Communist Party. The article criticized Kroenig’s support for a US foreign and security policy to deal with strategic simultaneity and his “Global Strategy 2021: An Allied Strategy for China.” You can read the strategy below.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Learn more

Further reading

Fri, Feb 19, 2021 Global strategy 2021: An allied strategy for China Report By The system The Gist: After World War II, the United States and its allies and partners established a rules-based international system. The rules of this system shape financial systems, trade, diplomacy, and the resolution of disputes between nations. Sustained by the leadership of the United States and other leading democracies, this system has led to an […]

Related Experts: Matthew Kroenig