On June 14, Kelly Grieco and NRSF Marie Jourdain wrote in World Politics Review on why the wrong framing for the Ukraine War is democracy versus autocracy. They point out that while this strategic narrative has been very effective in mobilizing the United States, European Union, and other like-minded democracies, it has fallen flat in the rest of the world. As the war continues, the West needs a new strategic communications strategy to recast Russian aggression as a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“As the war continues, then, the West needs a new strategic communications strategy,” Grieco and Jourdain argue. “Instead of appealing to values, it needs to make the hard-nosed realist case for why other countries need to stand up to Russian military aggression—one that recasts Russian aggression as a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, undermining global stability.”

