On July 1, Kelly Grieco was quoted in a Defense News article addressing NATO’s announcement that it would pre-assign allied forces to specific countries for territorial defense.

Grieco explained the intent of NATO’s posture change to change the character of their eastern deployments from a ‘tripwire force,’ intended to hold invading Russia forces up long enough for help to arrive, to a ‘brick wall,’ intended to deny Russia any gains at all. “But the devil is in the details,” Grieco suggested. For example, she inquired whether NATO forces would be tasked with anything else besides defending their new assigned regions.

More about our expert

Related Experts: Kelly A. Grieco