On April 14, Kelly Grieco was featured in Inkstick’s Adults in a Room series on the topic of gray zone conflict.

“Before Feb. 24, 2022, Russia had earned a reputation in the West as a master of the so-called gray zone for its activities in Crimea. President Vladimir Putin had used a combination of cyberattacks, covert actions, propaganda disinformation campaigns, and a mix of proxy forces and Russian troops — almost everything short of full-scale war — to gain control of Crimea and undermine the Ukrainian government in 2014. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine indicates that Russia’s gray-zone operations and tactics largely failed.”

