On March 25, Kelly Grieco appeared as a guest on FPRI’s Chain Reaction podcast to discuss the battle for the skies over Ukraine.

“I never would’ve expected for (the air war) to go this badly. In the air war, the Russians show deficits at every level: strategic, operational, and tactical. And it’s only getting worse, that’s the remarkable thing. They’ve used so many of their missiles while they were having trouble figuring things out. Even with a recovery, if they were to get their tactics worked out, what is the inventory like to actually be able to execute a better air power campaign?”

