On September 14, Forward Defense senior fellow Steven Grundman was quoted by Defense One in an article titled “Five ways 9/11 changed the defense industry.” In the article, Grundman discusses the motives of defense industrial developments, the power of disruptive innovators, and acquisition changes over the past twenty years.
The ulterior purpose of [purchasing next-generation weapon systems] was to dissuade the Chinese from competing with us… ‘We’re going to get so far ahead of [China], particularly on some critical technologies, that we can dissuade them from even bothering to compete with us militarily’
