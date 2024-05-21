On May 21, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Guido Torres coauthored an article for the Center for Strategic and International Studies titled “Space, Speed, and Sovereignty: Hypersonic Tensions in the Southern Hemisphere.” The piece underscores that Chinese hypersonic missile connection to ground control sites in South America poses a threat for the United States and southern hemisphere. Combatting the risks with these dual-use facilities and the threats posed by hypersonic weapons requires stronger bilateral and regional cooperation and understanding the vulnerabilities of space-enabling infrastructure.

