Herr and Handler featured on an episode of the “Acquisition Talk” podcast

Eric Lofgren hosted Trey Herr and Simon Handler from the Cyber Statecraft Initiative on the Acquisition Talk podcast to discuss how the Department of Defense can improve the resilience of its mission systems. The discussion focused the principles and recommendations from their 2020 report published by the Atlantic Council and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems.

Listen to the podcast:

Read the report:

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems Defense organizations, by nature, confront unanticipated and highly impactful disruptions. They must adapt complex mission systems to withstand these disruptions and accomplish defined objectives. To ensure mission systems like the F-35 remain available, capable, and lethal in conflicts to come demands the United States and its allies prioritize the resilience of these systems. Report by Trey Herr, Reed Porada, Simon Handler, Orton Huang, Stewart Scott, Robert Lychev, and Jeremy Mineweaser Cybersecurity Defense Industry

