Herr and Handler featured on an episode of the “Acquisition Talk” podcast
Eric Lofgren hosted Trey Herr and Simon Handler from the Cyber Statecraft Initiative on the Acquisition Talk podcast to discuss how the Department of Defense can improve the resilience of its mission systems. The discussion focused the principles and recommendations from their 2020 report published by the Atlantic Council and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems.