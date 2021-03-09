Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide

Tue, Mar 9, 2021

Herr and Handler featured on an episode of the “Acquisition Talk” podcast

In the News by Atlantic Council

Related Experts: Trey Herr, Simon Handler,

Cybersecurity Defense Industry Defense Technologies Resilience Technology & Innovation

Eric Lofgren hosted Trey Herr and Simon Handler from the Cyber Statecraft Initiative on the Acquisition Talk podcast to discuss how the Department of Defense can improve the resilience of its mission systems. The discussion focused the principles and recommendations from their 2020 report published by the Atlantic Council and MIT Lincoln Laboratory, How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems.

Listen to the podcast:

Read the report:

Mon, Dec 14, 2020

How do you fix a flying computer? Seeking resilience in software-intensive mission systems

Defense organizations, by nature, confront unanticipated and highly impactful disruptions. They must adapt complex mission systems to withstand these disruptions and accomplish defined objectives. To ensure mission systems like the F-35 remain available, capable, and lethal in conflicts to come demands the United States and its allies prioritize the resilience of these systems.

Report by Trey Herr, Reed Porada, Simon Handler, Orton Huang, Stewart Scott, Robert Lychev, and Jeremy Mineweaser

Cybersecurity Defense Industry

More about our experts:

Trey Herr

Trey Herr

Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Cybersecurity Digital Policy

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Simon Handler

Assistant Director, Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Cybersecurity Middle East

Cyber Statecraft Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Cyber Statecraft Initiative

Working at the nexus of geopolitics and cybersecurity to craft strategies to help shape the conduct of statecraft and to better inform and secure users of technology.

Read More
(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();