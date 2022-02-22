Hide
On February 22, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Arun Iyer and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative senior advisor and Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Thomas Warrick were quoted in an article from the Week titled “How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could play out”. The analysis drew on Iyer and Warrick’s commentary in a recent Atlantic Council Experts React article.

Thomas S. Warrick

Arun Iyer

