On December 20, The Hill published a joint op-ed by Scowcroft Center director for democratic order Ash Jain and executive director of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation Jonas Parello-Plesner.

In the piece, they argued for the establishment of an Alliance of Democracies to bring together the United States, its allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, and other leading democracies to strengthen cooperation against shared threats such as autocratic coercion, democratic backsliding, and disruptive emerging technologies.