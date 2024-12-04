On November 29, Jennifer Counter, a non-resident senior fellow at Forward Defense, was featured in an article by the New York Times discussing the cascading effects of undersea cable damage on global connectivity. Counter highlighted the issue, stating, “The more we rely on our phones to get everything done, the more we forget how we connect. But there’s still a cable somewhere.”

