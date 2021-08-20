On August 20, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Ben Jensen was quoted in an article in the New York Times titled “How the Taliban turned social media into a tool for control.” In the article, Jensen remarks on the purpose of Taliban social media content in convincing the populace that they can govern a nation.

The Taliban don’t need to post content to remind the population they are brutal…The population knows that. What they needed were images that showed they could govern and integrate the country.