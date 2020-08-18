Jones, Pavel, and Sparrow in DefAero Report Daily Podcast: The Life and Legacy of Brent Scowcroft

Fri, Aug 7, 2020

Many have walked the halls of power, but few are deserving of the title of statesman. General Brent Scowcroft embodied statesmanship and leaves a legacy that will survive his passing to shape US foreign and national security strategy and policy for generations to come. Indeed, the country and the world have lost an historic force for stability and security, a legendary strategist who ended the decades-long Cold War without a shot.