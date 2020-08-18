Jones, Pavel, and Sparrow in DefAero Report Daily Podcast: The Life and Legacy of Brent Scowcroft

General James L. Jones, Barry Pavel, and Bartholomew Sparrow sat down with Vago Muradian to discuss the life and legacy of General Brent Scowcroft.
Related reading
Fri, Aug 7, 2020
The Atlantic Council remembers Brent Scowcroft
Atlantic Council experts react to the passing of Brent Scowcroft and reflect on his legacy as a statesman, strategist, and public servant.
New Atlanticist by
Mon, Aug 17, 2020
Death of a Statesman
Brent Scowcroft’s recent passing means the country has lost an outstanding member of the “greatest generation,” but it also provides an opportunity to take a fuller measure of his many, valuable contributions.
New Atlanticist by Bartholomew Sparrow
Fri, Aug 7, 2020
Soldier, scholar, statesman: Remembering General Brent Scowcroft
Many have walked the halls of power, but few are deserving of the title of statesman. General Brent Scowcroft embodied statesmanship and leaves a legacy that will survive his passing to shape US foreign and national security strategy and policy for generations to come. Indeed, the country and the world have lost an historic force for stability and security, a legendary strategist who ended the decades-long Cold War without a shot.
New Atlanticist by