Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
Original Source

General James L. Jones, Barry Pavel, and Bartholomew Sparrow sat down with Vago Muradian to discuss the life and legacy of General Brent Scowcroft.

Related reading

Jones, Pavel, and Sparrow in DefAero Report Daily Podcast: The Life and Legacy of Brent Scowcroft

Fri, Aug 7, 2020

The Atlantic Council remembers Brent Scowcroft

Atlantic Council experts react to the passing of Brent Scowcroft and reflect on his legacy as a statesman, strategist, and public servant.

New Atlanticist by Atlantic Council

Jones, Pavel, and Sparrow in DefAero Report Daily Podcast: The Life and Legacy of Brent Scowcroft

Mon, Aug 17, 2020

Death of a Statesman

Brent Scowcroft’s recent passing means the country has lost an outstanding member of the “greatest generation,” but it also provides an opportunity to take a fuller measure of his many, valuable contributions.

New Atlanticist by Bartholomew Sparrow

Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense
Jones, Pavel, and Sparrow in DefAero Report Daily Podcast: The Life and Legacy of Brent Scowcroft

Fri, Aug 7, 2020

Soldier, scholar, statesman: Remembering General Brent Scowcroft

Many have walked the halls of power, but few are deserving of the title of statesman. General Brent Scowcroft embodied statesmanship and leaves a legacy that will survive his passing to shape US foreign and national security strategy and policy for generations to come. Indeed, the country and the world have lost an historic force for stability and security, a legendary strategist who ended the decades-long Cold War without a shot.

New Atlanticist by Barry Pavel and Matthew Kroenig

Defense Policy National Security

More about our experts

James L. Jones, Jr.

Executive Chairman Emeritus

Barry Pavel

Senior Vice President and Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Defense Policy Defense Technologies

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Bartholomew Sparrow

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Politics & Diplomacy Security & Defense

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security