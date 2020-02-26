Karatnycky in Foreign Policy: The End of Zelenskyy’s Honeymoon

Atlantic Council senior fellow Adrian Karatnycky argues in Foreign Policy magazine with Rutgers University professor Alexander J. Motyl that despite Ukrainian president Zelenskyy’s successes, his most important promises are hitting a wall. Karatnycky and Motyl provide a roadmap for the comedian-turned-leader to bring lasting reform to Ukraine.
Zelensky is now facing a grim reality: Dramatic change in Ukraine is difficult, yet public expectations are high.”
