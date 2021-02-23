On February 23, Forward Defense Non-Resident Senior Fellow Michelle Kholos Brooks joined Moment Magazine for a Zoominar on her award-winning play “Hitler’s Tasters.” The play centers around the women who tasted Hitler’s food and explores the experiences of young women in war.
