On August 20, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Lyla Kohistany joined CSIS’s “Smart Women, Smart Power” podcast to discuss “Afghanistan: Bullets, Backlash, Blame Games, Women & Girls.” Kohistany previously served as an intelligence officer in the US Navy, where she deployed to Afghanistan. She currently consults with the US Special Operations community as a cultural advisor for Afghanistan.

M. Lyla Kohistany

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Afghanistan Intelligence

Forward Defense Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.

