On August 20, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Lyla Kohistany joined CSIS’s “Smart Women, Smart Power” podcast to discuss “Afghanistan: Bullets, Backlash, Blame Games, Women & Girls.” Kohistany previously served as an intelligence officer in the US Navy, where she deployed to Afghanistan. She currently consults with the US Special Operations community as a cultural advisor for Afghanistan.
