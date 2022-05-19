On May 18, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Margarita Konaev was quoted in an article in the Washington Post titled “U.S. mistakes in Ukraine can all be pinned on bad intelligence.” Konaev argues that the US military had better assessments of the Ukrainian military’s capabilities than the intelligence community, given they trained them.

