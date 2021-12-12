On December 3, Foreign Policy published a biweekly column featuring Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig and New American Engagement Initiative senior fellow Emma Ashford assessing the latest news in international affairs.
In the column, they discuss the latest omicron restrictions, assess the Pentagon’s 2021 Global Posture Review and ongoing Iran nuclear deal negotiations, and debate the merits of Biden’s Summit for Democracy.
The United States and Israel should put credible military options for destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities back on the table. They might have to employ those options as a last resort, but, in the meantime, this will motivate China and other powers to apply more economic pressure on Iran, as they will want to prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb and war in the Middle East.Share this quote
Even though it is challenging, the [Biden] administration needs to try to find some common ground with Iran, perhaps an interim deal that would freeze their enrichment in exchange for some sanctions relief. It’s not great, but all the other options are worse.Share this quote