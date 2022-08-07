On August 6, Matthew Kroenig spoke on a televised panel hosted on NHK World-Japan. Dr. Kroenig covered the risks of nuclear escalation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the implications of China’s nuclear build up, and the evolution of US nuclear posture.
I think the risk is low, but not zero. I have been saying maybe a 10% chance that Putin uses nuclear weapons…from his point of view using nuclear weapons would be more attractive than losing the war in Ukraine.
