On December 1, Scowcroft Center deputy director Matthew Kroenig was featured in a panel for Providence titled “A World Free from Nuclear Weapons? A Happy Hour Discussion.” Kroenig and his co-panelists responded to the recently published A World Free from Nuclear Weapons, a volume of essays drawn from the 2017 Vatican conference on disarmament. They challenged the flawed premises of the discussion and offered their own insights.
I would argue US nuclear weapons have been a force for good over the past seventy years… the United States doesn’t use nuclear weapons just to protect itself, it uses nuclear weapons really to defend the entire free world.
