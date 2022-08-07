On August 5, Matthew Kroenig was quoted in CNBC on the development of Chinese military strategy and capability since the previous Taiwan Strait crisis of 1995.
They realized they were vulnerable, that the Americans could sail aircraft carriers right up in their face, and there was nothing they could do about it… [the Chinese] went to school on the American way of war.
