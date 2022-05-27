On May 27, Matt Kroenig, Director of the Scowcroft Strategy Initiative, was featured in Foreign Policy debating President Biden’s comments on Taiwan and the US approach to strategic ambiguity.
“I thought Biden’s comment was right on target. I was just disappointed to see his White House walk it back—for the third time! “
